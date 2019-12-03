Bonnybridge sparkles as hundreds take in Christmas lights switch-on

Bonnybridge was lit up by Christmas lights and the smiles of more than 1000 villagers on Sunday.

Around 1400 residents made their way to the village’s memorial garden to watch as Gala Queen Madison McCormack hit the big red button, bringing some festive sparkle to the area.

Businesses and villagers helped to generate £3000 to cover the cost of the event, a total which should enable organisers to pay the maintenance costs for at least another two years.

Brian Hastings, who organised the event along with Derek Ramsay, said: “A huge thanks to the local businesses and individuals in the area who donated, and to Provost Billy Buchanan and Councillor David Grant.

“We have to thank Lightways because they installed the tree and did the maintenance.

“It was great. Roots additional need support group was there with Balhoustie Wheatlands Care Home providing free food and hot chocolate to those who turned up.

“It has been a lot of hard work but it was a fantastic night and we have been thanking everybody who made it by putting the ‘bonny’ back in Bonnybridge!”