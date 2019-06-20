Bo’ness actor to host Q&A at Hippodrome

Fans of Bo’ness actor Andrew Rothney can meet the rising star in person at the Hippodrome on Thursday, June 27.

The 31-year-old star of The Victim, Outlander, Shetland and Mary Queen of Scots is hosting a question and answer session directly after the live screening of NT live: Small Island, which he features in.

The hard-hitting and highly acclaimed play, based on Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel of the same name, takes the audience on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury.

It will be broadcast live to selected cinemas nationwide including the Hippodrome at 7pm and is also being shown at Cineworld at Central Retail Park in Falkirk.

To book tickets for the Hippodrome screening call 01324 506850.