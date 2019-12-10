Big shows ahead for Falkirk’s The Shoals

Falkirk four-piece The Shoals are hitting the road for a three-day, three-city tour later this month.

The young band, Calum McIlwraith (vocals/guitar), Matthew Thompson (guitar), Jack Henderson (bass) and Jamie Dingwall (drums), just released their new single Cockroach and have landed a sweet gig on the national youth music touring project Hit The Road – stopping off at the Tunnels in Aberdeen (December 19), the Tolbooth in Stirling (December 20) and The Attic in Glasgow (December 21).

Run by Scottish Music Centre, the initiative allows musicians aged 14 to 19 to learn about the live music industry before embarking on a professionally managed tour.

