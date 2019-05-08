Barbara’s back at Falkirk Town Hall ... oh yes she is!

Falkirk’s singing favourite Barbara Bryceland will be making a return to the town’s panto stage this Christmas.

After her first acting venture in 2018 as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at Falkirk Town Hall, this December she will be taking on the role of the Spirit of the Ring in Aladdin.

She told The Falkirk Herald: “I absolutely loved appearing in panto last year as the cast and team were fantastic.

“It was my first pantomime and so was a great learning experience for me and I cannot wait to tackle a new role this year.”

Barbara has previously appeared on both The Voice and The X-Factor, and is well known throughout Central Scotland for her fabulous singing voice.

Joining her on stage will be television star Libby McArthur who will play the Empress.

A familiar face on Scottish TV, she played Gina in River City for 11 years, as well as appering in Taggart, Take the High Road, Hamish Macbeth and Rab C Nesbitt.

Whe said: “I have appeared in two pantomimes prior to this, both times in Cinderella. I was at The Palace in Kilmarnock as the Wicked Step Mother and then later with Sally Howitt, who appeared in Cinderella here last year, as the Ugly Sisters.

“This will be my first time on stage at FTH Theatre and I am really looking forward to it.

“I have memories of attending panto as a child with my school and being utterly engaged, enchanted, engrossed, encapsulated. Panto, like all good storytelling, is taking the risks for us, scaling the heights and plummeting to the depths that us ordinary mortals can only wish we could navigate, but with panto at least we are taken along for the ride!”

Aladdin runs from Friday, December 6 until Tuesday, December 24.

To book tickets to please contact the box office on 01324 506850 or visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.