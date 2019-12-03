A treasure trove of jokes, songs and fun is flying by carpet to FTH

Falkirk singing sensation Barbara Bryceland is just one of the many reasons to go and see Imagine Theatre’s production of Aladdin at Falkirk Town Hall this month.

It’s the second straight year Imagine Theatre has put on the town’s big panto and people will be flocking to FTH when it starts it’s month-long run tomorrow (Friday) to see Babs and the gang transport us to a magical Arabian world of genies and flying carpets.

Barbara, who plays the Spirit of the Ring, said: “I absolutely loved appearing in panto last year as the cast and team were fantastic. It was my first pantomime and so was a great learning experience for me – I can’t wait to tackle a new role this year.”

The panto plot – if it really matters among the songs, dances and jokes – has the evil Abanazar once again up to no good and out to thwart heroic Aladdin’s dreams of marrying the princess.

Will Aladdin somehow make his fortune, bail out his mum Widow Twankey’s money woes and wed the girl of his dreams?

Oh yes he will – of course – but as everyone knows, the real fun is in the journey to get to that happy ending.

River City star Libby McArthur, who plays the Empress, is another panto veteran who is looking forward to the chance to entertain the masses at FTH.

She said: “I appeared in two pantomimes prior to this, both times in Cinderella. I was at The Palace in Kilmarnock as the Wicked Step Mother and then later with Sally Howitt, who appeared in Cinderella here last year, as the Ugly Sisters.

“This will be my first time on stage at FTH and I’m really looking forward to it. I have memories of attending panto as a child with my school and being utterly engaged, enchanted, engrossed, encapsulated.

“The thing I’m really looking forward to about Aladdin more than anything else, is that most Scottish of traditions, the fourth wall collapsing, the banter when the weans chip in.

“Oh and just panto itself – Christmas, the whole pomp and ceremony and the agreement we are, all of us, just big weans.”

Rounding out a talented cast of unforgettable characters is Craig Glover as Widow Twankey, Scott Watson as her son Wishee Washee, Ross Jamieson as Aladdin, Emily Cochrane as Princess Jasmine, Derek McGhie as Abanazar and Henry Sanders as the Genie.

Great dame Craig said: “As the dame, you have a license to do and say things other characters can’t. It can make for an exciting job, especially because no two audiences are the same.

“Last year we were so lucky to have excellent audiences for Cinderella. Nothing beats a lively audience who are up for a laugh. You can sense it the second you step onto stage.”

Aladdin runs from Friday, December 6 to Tuesday, December 24.

Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or call (01324) 506850 for more information.