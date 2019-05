Scottish Country legend Sydney Devine is in Falkirk tomorrow (Saturday) as part of a farewell tour (“part one”) marking his half a century in the entertainment spotlight.

He has sold 15 million albums worldwide - so far - and his fan base continues to grow.

Tomorrow’s Falkirk Town Hall show will feature favourites like Maggie, Tiny Bubbles, The Answer to Everything and many more.

To book email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or phone 01324 506850.