40 pictures from The Wiz at Falkirk Town Hall

Big Bad Wolf Children's Theatre Company present The Wiz at Falkirk Town Hall until Saturday, February 8. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company are presenting musical The Wiz at Falkirk Town Hall until Saturday.

The talented cast of youngsters sing and dance their way through a funky, soulful adaptation of the classic tale as Dorothy - and dog Toto - are transported to a magical, strange land where they meet a bizarre array of characters as they try to find a way home. Here are a selection of pictures from the show and a full review can be found HERE

