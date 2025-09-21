Educating Yorkshire is heading to chess-club this week - but what time can you tune in? 📺

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Educating Yorkshire is back with another episode this weekend.

The beloved Channel 4 series has returned after more than a decade.

But when can you expect to tune in next?

A chess-club will be the focus of Educating Yorkshire’s latest episode. The award-winning documentary has returned to Thornhill Community Academy after more than a decade.

The Channel 4 cameras stepped back through the doors of the school in Dewsbury and followed a whole new generation of students and teachers. It was filmed during the 2024/25 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educating Yorkshire originally aired back in 2013 and was such a success it got a follow-up the year later. It is part of the wider Educating series, which has also included Greater Manchester.

But when is it on TV this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Educating Yorkshire this week?

Educating Yorkshire will return in August 2025 | Channel 4

The preview for episode four, via Radio Times , reads: “Year seven's Ismaeel, an enthusiastic ball of energy with his sights set on becoming a student representative for his year, canvasses classmates in the school playground, taking his list to school head Mr Burton who agrees to his real passion project - launching a brand-new chess club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialist teacher Mrs Burton is determined to help Lewis in year nine, a star student who was diagnosed with autism at the age of eight, come up with inventive ways to build his confidence - including the new chess club.

“Assistant Head Mrs Delaney-Hudson is determined not to give up on bright and charming year eight student Jacob who struggles to stay put in lessons.”

What time is Educating Yorkshire on TV today?

The show is continuing to air on Sunday nights including today (September 21). Channel 4 has confirmed the newest episodes of the show will start at 8pm and it will run for approximately an hour.

The revived version of the show will once again have a home on Channel 4. New episodes will be broadcast weekly on the TV station on Sunday nights tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will air on Channel 4/ 4HD from 8pm and it will also be available to watch live and on catch up via the broadcaster’s on demand app - now called simply Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Which school was Educating Yorkshire filmed at?

The Channel 4 cameras have returned to Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, after more than a decade. The original series, which started in September 2013, was also filmed at the very same school.

Filming took place during the 2024/25 academic year at the secondary school. Pupils from the school have also been involved in the advertising campaign for the upcoming episodes.

Channel 4 enlisted the help of students for an incredible ‘one-take’ style teaser. It takes viewers round the school through classrooms, the science lab, the playground, canteen, and the sports hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting with two students wondering how they could possibly come up with a trailer, it explores the school, before returning to the original classroom. The two students describe the idea of a ‘one-take’ as “too difficult” in a fun tongue-in-cheek moment.

The teaser not only featured the schoolkids, it was actually written and planned by them. It was made in collaboration with Paddington in Peru director Dougal Wilson.

The trailer is set to a soundtrack made by the school band. Matthew Burton, headteacher of Thornhill Community Academy, said: “It’s been fantastic for our students to get involved in making a really unique launch film for the series, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow their skills in acting, filmmaking, and more.

“Every student who has got involved in the campaign – whether behind the camera, or in front of it - should be incredibly proud of themselves, showing their creativity and talent with full force.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.