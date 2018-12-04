Edinburgh’s fast rising rockers Miracle Glass Company play Falkirk

Top Scottish rock ‘n’ roll power trio Miracle Glass Company will be hitting the stage at Falkirk’s Behind the Wall on Thursday night.

The band, regarded as one of the best live acts in the country at the moment, will be kicking out the jams from 8pm at the Melville Street music mecca for what will be a rip-roaring hometown show for drummer Andy Duncan.

Fusing psychedelic rock’n’roll with pop sensibilities, blistering musicianship and three unique voices, Miracle Glass Company gained radio DJ Vic Galloway as a fan after he witnessed their slot at XpoNorth and described it as “the best gig I’ve seen in years”.

Another Scottish music guru Jim Gellatly named the band’s debut release MGC 1 his album of the year.

Tickets are available from www.afterglowmusic.co.uk or can be purchased on the door.