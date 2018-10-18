District’s 10 of the best — October 18

There’s a raft of upcoming entertainment events taking place in the district, here’s our round-up.

1 Play Talk Read Bus visits

Dawson Centre, David’s Loan, Bainsford, Thursday, October 18 (10am-1pm and 2-4pm) and Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, Friday, October 19 (10am-1pm and 2-4pm)

Poor old Benji the Play Bus was involved in a bit of accident on its way to Falkirk, but new venues were hastily arranged while it’s getting TLC. Perfect for pre-school children, kids love the games and activities on offer and there will still be a special Bookbug story time to give little ones the giggles or take them on a little adventure.

Visit www.playtalkread.scot/bus/timetable for more information.

2 The Little Mermaid Jr

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Tuesday, October 23 (7pm) and Wednesday, October 24 (7pm)

Project Theatre Youth Theatre will present the much-loved musical based on the original 1989 animated Disney film and a 2008 Broadway production. The action takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a young mermaid named Aerial longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the King of the Sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice. This production also features hit songs from the film.

Call 01324 506850 for further information.

3 October Snowsports Day Camp

Polmonthill Snowsports Centre, Polmont Farm, Polmont, Friday, October 19 (8.45am)

Youngsters of all abilities will be able to have some fun on skies and snow tubes. There will also be a chance for children to participate in snowsports-themed arts and crafts, watch movies and play some games.

Call 01324 503835 for more information.

4 Jack and Jill Market

Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road, Grangemouth, Sunday, October 21 (10.30am-1pm)

Find everything needed for young children up to the age of nine all under one roof, all on the same day. Buggies, bikes, car seats, cots, clothes, toys and much more — organisers of this event promise bargains galore!

Call 01324 504560 or email sport@falkirkcommunitytrust.org for further details.

5 Digital Builders: Halloween Edition

Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert, Friday, October 19 (10.30am)

This spooky Digital Builders workshop will offer youngsters the chance to play Minecraft (Halloween Skin) and Lego Harry Potter on PlayStation 4. There is likely to be high demand, so those interested are urged to book a space at the library for £2 each. This event is suited for those aged seven and above.

Call 01324 503590 for more details.

6 Pumpkin Hunt

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Friday, October 26, Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28 (10am each day)

Starting at the park’s cafe, participants will be tasked with following the trail of pumpkins around the park. You can then complete the challenges and hand your completed answer sheet in to the cafe to claim your prize!

Call 01324 590900 for more information.

7 Broomstick-making Workshop

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Friday, October 26 (12-3pm)

This is one fans of Halloween and Harry Potter will want to mark in the diary. The event will teach those in attendance how to create their very own Quidditch-style broomstick — and there will be plenty of room to test it in the courtyard afterwards! Spaces can be booked for £5 per person.

Call 01324 590900 to book.

8 Slime-making

Hobbycraft, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, Monday, October 22, Wednesday, October 24 and Friday, October 26

With Halloween approaching, what better way to spend the half-term holiday than learning how to make your very own textured slime? On the day, you’ll be making your own batch, choosing from a range of colours and textures! Don’t forget your own container to take your slime home with you and wear old clothing as the workshop involves the use of paint. This workshop is suitable for children aged four and over. All children under 16 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

The workshop is free to attend but places must be reserved in advance online at www.hobbycraft.co.uk/store-events.

9 Funny Girl: The Musical

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Wednesday, October 24 (7pm)

Funny Girl, starring Sheridan Smith and Darius Campbell, is semi-biographical and based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice — a role made famous by Barbara Streisand on Broadway and in the 1968 film adaptation. The musical analyses her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein.

Call 01324 506850 or email arts@falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more details.

10 The Dolls: Dragged Up

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 25 (7.30pm)

The tan has barely faded from Agnes and Sadie’s thick skin and they’re in trouble again, left lip-synching for their lives. Missing money, an unlucky handbag and gangsters are just a few of the disasters they’ll have to dodge as The Dolls are dragged through a glittering underworld filled with rivalries, rhinestones and rammies. Mistaken identities and secret disguises abound in this highly anticipated sequel.

Email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or call 01324 506850 to book.