Stirling’s Tolbooth will be hosting its annual Strange Behaviours Winter Party on Saturday starring Denny indie rockers Nickajack Men and a whole host of musical talent from all over the Forth Valley.

The event runs from 7.30pm until the midnight hour and includes scintilating sets from the Nickajackers, Live To Do, Walt Disco, Sulka, December ‘91, Joseph Hewer, Kieran Hughes and C R P N T R.

Visit www.culturestirling.org/tolbooth or call 01786 274000 for tickets.