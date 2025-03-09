Dancing on Ice has named the celebrity who has finished third in 2025 ⛸

The public vote has seen one star eliminated after the first routines.

But the two remaining will compete to win the show.

ITV has named which star has finished third in Dancing on Ice 2025. The final of the 17th series is airing on TV tonight.

The three remaining couples took to the rink to perform a new show stopping routine - as the lines opened. Find out more about how to vote here.

But the finalists have been whittled down to just two as the third place finisher was revealed. Here’s all you need to know - and see how to watch it.

Who was eliminated first in the Dancing on Ice final?

The three finalists at the start of the night were: Anton Ferdinand, Sam Aston and Michaela Strachan.

After the first public vote, the star who finished in third place was: Anton.

Who are the top two?

The top two are Sam Aston and Michaela Strachan.

What were the judges scores

Anton Ferdinand opened the night and scored a perfect 40 score from the judges. He got 10s from all four of the judges on the panel.

Next up was Sam Aston, who performed a Pink Panther inspired routine. He also received 10s across the board from judges - scoring the maximum of 40.

And rounding out the showcase routines was Michaela Strachan who also got a max score of 40. Meaning all three finalists got perfect scores.

Unlike the previous weeks, the Dancing on Ice judges scores don’t count towards the result. It is based purely on the public vote.

When is the winner announced?

The lines have re-opened following the announcement of the star in third place. Viewers will have the chance to pick their winner - but you will have to act quickly.

ITV will announce the winner before 8pm today (March 9). So you don’t have to wait much longer.