Dance at the Dobbie with Mancini and the GlitterFunk gang

Iconic Ibiza turntable tsar Jon Mancini is coming to Larbert’s historic Dobbie Hall later this month to fill the dancefloor.

The GlitterFunk night, organised by AfterGlow Events, takes place on Saturday, July 28 and runs all the way from 5pm to 1am to realise maximum pulsating boogie potential.

The mighty Mancini, who is flying in from Ibiza for the night, will be supported by fellow disc manipulators Iain “Boney” Clark, Barry McCormack, Jamie Irwin, Willie McAinsh and Steve Corbett.

Organiser Rikki Toner said: “Dance nights are returning to the Dobbie Hall in a more modern format with house music DJ’s taking the stage in the famous Larbert building.

“The main hall at the venue will be transformed into a Ibiza style club with some of the country’s best known DJs playing alongside local talent. We haven’t held back on the sound system and decor for this event and we hope dance music fans will come along and experience a brilliant night.

“We think the mixture of state of the art sound and lighting in the vintage surroundings will create a unique atmosphere.”

Visit www.glitterfunk.co.uk for tickets and more information.