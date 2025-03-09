Channel 4 will be showing the action live from Crufts 2025

Crufts will crown its Best in Show for 2025 tonight.

The action from Birmingham will be live for viewers at home.

But what time will it start and what channel is it on?

After four days of tail waggingly good entertainment, Crufts is set to announce the Best in Show for 2025 in a matter of hours. Someone will be leaving as proud as pooch at the conclusion of this year’s competition.

Birmingham has once again been playing host to the prestigious event - with all of the action from the NEC (National Exhibition Centre) being broadcast on TV. Whether you have been watching since Thursday (March 6) or just planning to tune in for the conclusion today (March 9) you will want to stay on top of the schedule.

But what time will Crufts be on TV and which channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Crufts: Best in Show start on TV?

Crufts Best in Show will be on Channel 4 | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Channel 4 has been providing coverage from the NEC throughout the weekend. It will be broadcasting live once again today (March 9) as the competition reaches the bark end.

Crufts: Best in Show will start at 7pm on the broadcaster and is scheduled to run for two hours until 9pm, including ad-breaks. However there will also be live coverage throughout the afternoon starting at 2pm and running until 6pm before a break for an hour.

How to watch Crufts 2025 on TV?

Once again Channel 4 will be broadcasting live throughout the full competition, it has been confirmed. It has provided coverage since Thursday and it can be found by heading to Channel 4/ 4HD on your TV.

More 4 has also been providing coverage of the competition this weekend. Channel 4 has promised almost 20 hours of live broadcasts from Crufts 2025.

Who are the presenters?

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson join returning host Clare Balding to cover all the action from Crufts. For Crufts: Best in Show, Clare Balding is on presenting duties.

