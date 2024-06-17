Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multi-platinum-selling New Zealand group Crowded House announced six tour dates for the UK this October.

The tour comes off the release of their eighth studio album, “Gravity Stairs,” available now

Neil Finn and company are set to perform in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Birmingham and Bournemouth.

The group, fresh off the release of their long-awaited new studio album, “Gravity Stairs,” are set to kick off their short UK tour in Manchester on October 8 2024, followed by performances in Glasgow, London, Brighton, Bournemouth and Birmingham, before heading to mainland Europe for the remainder of their European tour dates.

The new album, the first since 2021’s “Dreamers Are Waiting,” has earned strong critical reviews since its release on May 31 2024, with a Metacritic score currently of 73 our of 100, indicating “favourable reviews.”

One of those included Mojo's Andy Fyfe, who called the album "the most Crowded House thing that Crowded House have made in 30 years" as "'Teenage Summer', 'Oh Hi' and particularly 'All That I Can Ever Own' and 'The Howl' effortlessly withstand direct comparison with the band's mid-’90s peak".

Where are Crowded House performing on their 2024 UK Tour?

Live Nation have confirmed that Crowded House will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:

When are tickets available for Crowded House’s 2024 UK Tour?

Tickets to see Crowded House on their 2024 UK Tour go on sale on June 21 2024 at 9a BST through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.

Where can I buy or stream Crowded House’s latest album, “Gravity Stairs?”

Crowded House’s latest album, “Gravity Stairs,” is available to stream or download through all leading digital retailers, including Spotify and Apple Music.