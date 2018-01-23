Crossing borders as theatre show comes to Fife

A piece of theatre that aims to make you question borders comes to the Kingdom this weekend.

Instructions for Border Crossing will be performed at Lochgelly Centre on Friday and at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday evening.

The latest work by Middlesborough writer and performer Daniel Bye is the exposed gearbox of a political thriller.

A 12-year-old girl sneaks across the border into her own country, while her parents watch her on a computer screen.

The works of a half-forgoten performance artist seem to hold the key to rbinging down a brutal system operating on our behalf and under our noses.

But what do you do? Do you join in, or do you look the other way?

“It’s partly about the way we think about borders,” explains Daniel, “and how we divide ourselves into different parts of the world and the problems that could cause.

“But what it’s really about is when someone like me or you, your average person in the western world, sees huge problems int he world and feel really moved and upset about what’s being reported.

“You feel that something should be done, but don’t know what to do with that feeling.

“It’s about wrestling wtih that sense that there must be something we can do to make it better but at the same time wondering what can we do to help.”

Daniel, who is known for creating The Price of Everything and Going Viral, told the Press that this piece of work is a little different to work he’s done in the past.

He said: “It’s a really unusual piece and it’s exciting to do in lots of ways.

“It’s a blend of different performance styles, including storytelling, audience interaction and chat.

“It goes further down the road I’ve been on for a long time.

“The different elements are those I’ve used before, but this time it’s a blend of all of these.”

And although there is a strong element of audience participation throughout the show, Daniel doesn’t want this to scare off potential audience members.

“If the audience don’t interact, the show will grind to a halt, but I’m not there to bully people,” he said.

“There is no pressure on anyone and I don’t want them to be bullied or co-erced into doing anything they don’t want to do.

“Some people really want to step up and be involved and some want to remain part of the crowd – the show needs both of these kinds of people.”

With the Fife shows being the first performances for Daniel this year, he’s looking forward to getting on the road again.

“Feedback has been really positive and the show grew quite a bit during its run at the festival in Edinburgh, before it toured in the autumn,” he said.

“It’s a really exciting show and the interaction means it can be slightly, or very, different every time.”