Community ready for Kincardine Children’s Day Gala

The people of Kincardine will be crossing their fingers for sunshine on Saturday, when they host their 42nd annual gala day.

Plenty of entertainment is planned for the event following the procession and crowning of this year’s Gala Queen Abi Nicol.

People of all ages can join in the fun at Burnside Park, with birds of prey, a Boys’ Brigade band, inflatables, a ball pool, mini quad bikes, a nerf gun battle, human table football and a bungee trampoline.

The procession will see Queen Abi Nicol and Herald Aaron Bennett pass spectators on Village Green, Elphinstone Street, High Street, Kirk Street, Kincairne Street, Dewar Avenue, Toll Road, and Tulliallan Primary School.

There is also fun to be had on the Gala Eve as well as the main gala day, with a fancy dress event and a gala wheelbarrow race tomorrow (Friday).

The fancy dress competition is for all ages and starts at 6pm, with the Best Overall Winner collecting the prize of the Dayna Clark Memorial Shield.