Community comes together to light up tree

The people of Airth turned out in force last week to light up the village.

The annual switching on of the Christmas tree lights took place on Friday evening.

Young and old came together for the festive celebrations, which saw youngsters from the school choir sing Christmas songs by the tree.

Santa also made a special appearance, which was loved by the children.

Abbie Burden (5), did the honours, pressing the button to switch on the lights.

Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the celebrations.