If you’ve got any young comic book fans in your household, they won’t want to miss an event at Falkirk Library this Saturday.

Talented Judge Dredd and 2000AD illustrator Tom Foster will be holding a comics workshop for youngsters aged nine and over.

One of the events as part of the library’s Comic Takeover event, it starts at 11.15am.

You can call (01324) 503605 for more details.