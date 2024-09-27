Coldplay tickets available for less than £200 in this private box hack

Coldplay's Chris Martin and band to rock Hull in 2025 | SJM Concerts

Coldplay fans who haven’t managed to grab the tickets they wanted for the band’s 2025 dates can still get to see the group for less than £200 each - provided they’re prepared to club together and buy a box.

VIP ticket specialists Seat Unique still have a limited number of VIP tickets available for some of Coldplay’s Wembley shows in August and September next year.

The hospitality provider has become the go-to option for fans of big events who cannot get tickets and are willing to pay more for a VIP seat. It provided VIP options for the likes of Oasis’ record-breaking ticket sale, which saw millions of people enter queues on sites like Ticketmaster to secure a seat.

Seat Unique tickets start from under £200, which can often be cheaper than the resale general tickets for gigs for the biggest events listed on Ticketmaster after the sale ends. Fans who buy a ticket from Seat Unique get a host of benefits including exclusive use of an eight-seater box, free beer, wine and prosecco throughout the event, a pre-concert menu and seats outside the box.

The VIP seats also come with a private kitchen, bathroom, personal host and chef, as well as fast track exit to leave the stadium at the end of the show.

Seat Unique says it ‘expects’ high demand for tickets for Coldplay this morning (Friday 27 September) as fans queue to secure a seat for the Music of the Sphere Tour. Fans who do not secure a seat to the tour will get another chance to get a seat in the Infinity ticket sale, which will be a limited release of pairs of tickets for just £20 each later in the year. The Infinity tickets are aimed at allowing fans to get seats at ultra-low prices for the tour and seats will be placed throughout the stadium layout.

After a successful appearance headlining Glastonbury in 2024 the band announced gigs at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium and London Wembley’s Stadium. They are set to be the only European tour dates for the band in 2025.

The full list of dates are:

18th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

19th August 2025 - Craven Park Stadium, Hull

22nd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

23rd August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

26th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

27th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

30th August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

31st August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London