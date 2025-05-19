ITV’s silent advert-break has been hailed as “genius” by viewers 📺

ITV had a silent ad-break during Code of Silence last night.

Viewers have hailed it as “genius” and heaped praise on the broadcaster.

But what exactly happened?

ITV has been hailed as “genius” after it used an advert-break to raise awareness of deafness last night (May 18). The broadcaster featured ‘silent’ ads at one point during the premiere of new drama Code of Silence.

The six-part thriller stars Rose Ayling-Ellis - along with plenty of other family favourites. It follows a deaf employee at a police station who is brought in to help with an investigation because of her lip-reading skills.

Viewers were quick to praise ITV for the decision. Here’s all you need to know:

What ad-break change did ITV make during Code of Silence?

Rose Ayling-Ellis (R) in Code of Silence | Mammoth Screen/ ITV

During the Rose Ayling-Ellis fronted show, ITV ‘turned down the sound’ for a special ad-break. It was a move made to raise further awareness for deafness - as the star of the Code of Silence is herself deaf.

Announcing it before the episode, the broadcaster wrote on social media: “Tonight’s episode of Code of Silence will feature a silent ad break, where all adverts will be signed and/or subtitled and run without sound.”

ITV’s decision has gone down extremely well with viewers. Many took to social media to heap praise on the decision.

One wrote: “Bravo ITV, the advert break is genius. So thought provoking. Brilliant work.” Another added: “Well done ITV not only is Code Of Silence brilliant but it’s wonderful to see the intention behind the ad break being in silence to spread more awareness. More of this inclusion on our tv channels please!”

A social media user wrote: “ITV1 just had a silent advert break between Code of Silence and had subtitles/signing on every advert to highlight what watching TV is like for deaf people. Nice touch.”

One said: “I enjoyed Code of Silence last night. I also thought that was a touching and respectful gesture to deaf people. To turn the sound off and just add subtitles in one of the ad breaks. At one point I was reading the subtitles and couldn't read it fast enough!”

A viewer added: “ITV turning down the sound for the adverts during Code Of Silence and including subtitles and interpreters is a big, big wow.” One person wrote: “Very Clever Ad Break Between Code of Silence on ITV all in Mute and Subtitles.”

