Cineworld onto a ‘Winona’ with classic 80s teen flick

Falkirk Cineworld is rolling back the clock to 1988 to let film fans see the classic murderous high school dark comedy Heathers on the big screen.

It’s been 30 years since Christian Slater’s Jack Nicholson-esque JD teamed up with Winona Ryder’s virtuous Veronica rid their school of the snobby Heathers clique – featuring other 80s and 90s stars like Shannen Doherty.

Now Falkirk Cineworld is screening a lovingly restored version of this jet black cult classic on Thursday, August 16 from 8.30pm.

Visit www.cineworld.co.uk for more details.