Chas and Jimmy ignore the blazing heat to review Playmobil the Movie

Confirmed Lego men through and through - that didn't stop Scorcese and Depalma from enjoying a film about knock-off Lego.

A cross between Austin Powers, James Bond and an 1970s ere Michael Caine - Rex Dasher was the star of the show in this little plastic people epic.

At the Pictures review Playmobil the Movie

At the Pictures review Playmobil the Movie