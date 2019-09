The At the Pictures duo managed to stay awake and alert all the way to the end of Brad Pitt’s new space flick Ad Astra to give you their honest and unbiased opinion.

Chas Scorcese was traumatised by this 12A’s horrific space baboon attack, while Jimmy Depalma could not stop laughing at the Toast of London - “Yes, I hear you Clem Fandango” scene on Mars.