Charlatans, KT Tunstall, Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet top Linlithgow’s best Party in the Palace yet

Linlithgow music festival Party in the Palace has just announced its line-up for 2019 and it’s already shaping up to be the best one yet.

This is the sixth festival and Saturday, August 10 features headlining sets from The Charlatans and KT Tunstall, while Sunday August 11 has Deacon Blue and Wet Wet Wet in the top two spots.

Musical quality runs all the way down the 2019 line-up however, with Midge Ure, Roachford, Republica and Definitely Oasis hitting the stage on the Saturday and the might Fun Lovin’ Criminals and the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club playing for fans on Sunday.

The festival will also include a fun fair, kids’ entertainment, a market area, a street food scene, and a pamper zone. The whole weekend will also be compered by popular presenters from Forth One.

Co-Producer, John Richardson is thrilled to be bringing such an impressive line up to his home town.

He said: “We say the same each year, however, we are genuinely delighted with this year’s line-up. There is something for everyone with some truly iconic Scottish acts, some festival favourites and great new bands who will perhaps go on to headline festivals in years to come.”

Fellow producer Peter Ferguson is proud of the festival’s eco policies.

“We are aiming to become one of the first carbon neutral music festivals this year. This follows on from the massive reduction of plastic in 2018 where plastic cups were replaced with compostable cups, there were no plastic cutlery or food containers and no plastic straws either.”

Deacon Blue frontman, Ricky Ross, who is looking forward to the band’s return to the festival, said: “We’re delighted to be headlining the Sunday night of Party at the Palace.

“Since playing the first Party five years ago we hear it’s got bigger and better than ever and we can’t wait to perform in the great shadow of Linlithgow Palace again.”

A Wet Wet Wet spokesbloke said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be one of the headliners at Party at The Palace this summer. There’s no better feeling than playing to a Scottish audience and what a treat to get to play in such a stunning location.

“So, come and dance the night away with us on what’s guaranteed to be a special night.”

Visit www.partyatthepalace.co.uk for tickets.