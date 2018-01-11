Charity call to brave Forth Valley residents

Fancy abseiling from the Falkirk Wheel in the name of charity?

The Scottish SPCA is giving their supporters the opportunity to abseil the Falkirk Wheel on April 21.

A team of highly skilled instructors will ensure you are equipped with all you need to make your abseil as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Those wishing to take part must be 16 and over.

There is a minimum sponsorship total, and a regisration fee.

For more information about this charity challenge visit their websiteor call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).