Cast announced for Falkirk’s panto

FTH Theatre has this week introduced the full cast who will bring the spectacular family pantomime Cinderella to the town hall stage for the festive season.

As previously announced River City star Sally Howitt will be playing the Wicked Stepmother with local singing sensation Barbara Bryceland as the Fairy Godmother.

Joining them are Craig Glover and Derek McGhie as the Ugly Sisters, Christie Gowans in the title role of Cinderella, John Winchester as the loveable Buttons, Adam Morgan as the dashing Prince Charming and Scott Watson as Dandini.

Derek McGhie is delighted to be playing one half of the most despicable duo in pantoland having previously played Ugly Sister two years ago in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “The best thing about playing an Ugly is that you have a partner in crime to share themadness with – it’s two for the price of one!

“I love playing an Ugly Sister as you get to be bad, daft and outrageous all at the same time.

“And the costumes are always hysterical!

You might also be interested in:

Falkirk’s future in care – helping people to help themselves

Cat is shot in Falkirk

New boss McKinnon was close to Celtic duo on “mad” deadline day

“I have never worked with Craig before but we have been friends for a long time and have even spent time on holiday together.

“In fact the first time I played an Ugly Sister it was Craig I went to for advice on make-up!

“A double act is always easier when you know and trust your partner.”

“I am really looking forward to spending the festive season at FTH. I have a lot of friends in Falkirk and am often in town, I’ve been to the Falkirk Wheel and The Kelpies but have never visited the theatre.

“It’s always exciting to discover a new theatre space and perform to a new audience.”

Christie Gowans who is playing Cinderella is also looking forward to show – in particular she can’t wait to go to the ball.

Christie said: “Cinderella is probably the most iconic fairy tale princess and I am very excited at getting to play her.

“The moment when the Fairy Godmother transforms her into a princess for the ball is truly magical.”

The show runs from Friday, December 7 – Monday, December 24, so hurry and get your tickets to join them at the ball.

Contact the box office on 01324 506850 or visit the website.