Carron Valley bikers race to raise funds

Carron Valley Motorcycle Club have organised a charity race on Easter Sunday, April 1, which will take riders from The Wheelhouse restaurant in Falkirk to Rachel House in Kinross.

The club aim to raise money for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland’s (CHAS) Rachel House.

The race, now in its tenth year, starts at 10am and will route riders over the Clackmannanshire Bridge to Kinross.

Dozens of bikers have already signed up to join the charity run with hundreds expected to turn out on the day.

The Carron Valley club is also appealing for sponsorship and donations, and is putting out a call for all bikers to join in the fun.

Member of the club, Drew Reid, said: “We’re really looking forward to it, and it would be great to have as many bikers as possible there on the day.”

The event is open to anyone who ride scooters, tricycles or motorbikes.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.carronvalleymcc.net.