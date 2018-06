Falkirk FC fans kicking their heels waiting for the start of the new season can step back in time at Callendar House on Thursday, June 21.

Local historian Michael White will be giving a presentation on the long and storied history of the Bairns, on and off the pitch.

Teas, coffees, scones and some top Brockville banter will all be available for those who attend.

This event will begin at 1pm.