Call the Midwife will be back this Christmas - but there is a major twist.

Fans are used to a feature length festive special airing on December 25.

However the BBC has announced a serious shake-up - and it is a very exciting development.

The beloved drama has been a firm fixture of the Christmas season since 2012, when the first season special aired. It airs in the early evening on the big day and has traditionally taken the form of a feature length episode.

However, for the 2024 Christmas special, the BBC has announced a major shake-up to Call the Midwife. Here’s all you need to know:

How many Call the Midwife episodes will air at Christmas 2024?

The beloved drama series has aired a festive special every year since 2012 - it made its debut earlier that year. After 12 years, fans probably feel like they know exactly what to expect.

Usually, Call the Midwife airs a feature length (90 minute) in the early evening on Christmas day on BBC 1. But in a major twist, the Beeb has announced that not one but two episodes will air this holiday.

There even be a Christmas cliffhanger when the first part airs. Heidi Thomas OBE, creator and writer said: “Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!”

Dame Pippa Harris, executive producer added: “For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, explained: “Call the Midwife has become one of UK television’s most popular festive traditions, and this year we wanted to go even better with Call the Midwife’s biggest Christmas ever! Heidi and the team have lined up an absolute treat, with two irresistible episodes packed full of everything fans will love about this very special series at Christmas time.”

When will the episodes air?

The two 60-minute episodes of Call the Midwife will air on the BBC over the Christmas period. Fans can expect one of the episodes to air on December 25 - but the exact schedule has yet to be confirmed.

What will the Call the Midwife Christmas episode be about?

Announcing the two-part festive special, the BBC revealed the first look at the Christmas episode. A synopsis has also been released and it reads: “All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

“The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough - including influenza and the Hong Kong flu. As Poplar also prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner and fears grow that he may be in the local area after a spate of break-ins.

“The Turner children are caught up in the fever surrounding the Blue Peter Christmas appeal to collect dinky cars and scrap metal. Trixie makes a fleeting visit to Nonnatus House and is delighted to see her brother Geoffrey, and Miss Higgins has her grandson Harry stay for Christmas. Violet hosts a mince pie competition but the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into turmoil.”

Are you excited for the Call the Midwife two-part Christmas special? Which has been your favourite festive episode so far - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].