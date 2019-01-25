Buddy good night in Falkirk to hear how Holly would sound in 21st Century

You don’t need Marty McFly’s nuclear powered DeLorean to zip back in time to experience a night of authentic hip shakin’, shoe shufflin’ 1950s rock ‘n’ roll.

Just set your controls for 7.30pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and head for Falkirk Town Hall.

No doubt Marty and Doc Brown would dig the beat being laid down by Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on that night – almost 60 years to the day the actual Buddy Holly lost his life in a tragic light aircraft crash.

One of the saddest things about Buddy Holly’s early death near Clear Lake, Iowa on February 3, 1959 was he was just getting started. In his short career he created so many classic songs like Peggy Sue, Not Fade Away, That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy and Heartbeat and influenced generations of guitar bands, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

The all-action show coming FTH’s way in February celebrates the Lubbock, Texas legend’s legacy which is still going strong to this very day and features authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship.

Starring actor and musician Jason Shaw as Charles Hardin Holley – aka Buddy Holly – the show tries to get the audience to believe the real Buddy has been transported through time at the age of 22 to the modern day world to perform his songs for his fans in the 21st century.

Back in the early 1990s show producer Simon Fielder, who starred in the West End production of The Buddy Holly Story, decided it would be a great idea to create a Buddy Holly act and the UK, as Buddy himself had done back in 1958 and Buddy Holly and the Cricketers wer born.

The show has now toured the UK, the Caribbean, Thailand, the Gulf States and the USA.

Simon said: “Buddy Holly and The Cricketers is an actor-musician theatre show in the tradition of Lennon, Buddy, Forbidden Planet and is never referred to as a ‘tribute’ show.

“When it started, there were the Bootleg Beatles and Bjorn Again doing similar tongue-in-cheek shows and no one else performing anything of this kind in UK theatres.

“This is a show with a difference, not a tribute band but an event with audience participation and connection, actors with musical talent who bring a unique and authentic twist to the performances to include comedy as well as music.

“I’m so lucky to present shows featuring people and subjects about which I am really passionate. Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

“Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as Eric Clapton, Brian May and many others.

“This year is especially poignant and will be a show to remember.”

