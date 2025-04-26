BGT 2025: which acts are in the first live semi-final? Full line-up
- It is almost time for the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final of 2025.
- ITV has confirmed the acts who will be competing this week.
- But who are they and what can you expect?
Eight acts will be taking to the stage tonight for the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final of 2025. Having made it through the auditions, they will now have to impress the public to keep their dreams alive.
ITV has confirmed the start time for the first live show of 2025 - amid a twist to the schedule this season. The golden buzzer will also be making a surprise return and will shake-up how the semi-finals work.
But who exactly will be performing in the first BGT semi-final? Here’s all you need to know:
Which acts are in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final today?
The live shows for 2025 will start with eight acts - and three of them got the golden buzzer during the auditions. The full list includes:
- Akira
- Auzzy Blood
- Eden Choi
- Heavysaurus
- Linda Mudzenda (golden buzzer auditions)
- Teddy Magic
- The Blackouts (golden buzzer auditions)
- Vinnie McKee (golden buzzer auditions)
BGT’s first live semi-final is due to begin at 7pm and it will last for just over two hours. It is scheduled to finish at approximately 9.05pm.
What to expect from the BGT live semi-final acts?
It might have been more than a few weeks since you last saw some of these acts during the audition stage, so you may want to be reminded of what to expect. Here’s what to expect:
Akira - novelty act
The 50-year-old from Tokyo, Japan is euphemistically described as a “novelty” or “variety” act and he left the judges rather stunned when he first took to the stage to perform in the auditions. He used a metal plate and other objects to conceal his “crown jewels” - I for one can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!
Auzzy Blood - sideshow performer
This performer from Las Vegas, USA, had Simon Cowell squirming during the audition stage. It is bound to be one that many viewers end up watching from between their hands.
Eden Choi - magic
The first of two magicians set to take the stage in the first of the live shows. Eden is from South Korea and his act had viewers 'questioning everything’ during the auditions.
Heavysaurus - band
Rock-and-Roll has never felt so prehistoric as when Heavysaurus took to the stage for the BGT auditions. The dinosaur-themed band comes from Finland and are sure to put on a memorable show.
Linda Mudzenda - singer
21-year-old Linda had to overcome her nerves during the auditions, but her soulful singing performance utterly wowed the judges. She got a golden buzzer and she will be looking to progress from the semi-final.
Teddy Magic - magic
The second magician on the night will be 8-year-old Teddy Magic. He impressed KSI during the auditions and even managed to make a bottle pop without appearing to touch it.
The Blackouts - dance
LED dance troupe The Blackouts put on a show that was unlike anything seen on BGT before during the auditions. They received a golden buzzer and will be aiming to impress again this evening.
Vinnie McKee - singer
The final act of the first semi-final will be Glaswegian Vinnie McKee. He stunned with a rendition of a Proclaimers song in the auditions and got a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.
