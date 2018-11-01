Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Fife - Burntisland, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and more

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in [Location] to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.
From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.
Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2
Glenrothes, Gilvenbank Park
Fireworks
6pm to 9pm
Organised by Glenrothes & Levenmouth District Scouts Council
This is a free event but donations for next year’s event are welcomed
Ceres, Bow Butts Green
Fireworks & Braziers
6pm to 8pm
The braziers will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm
Organised by Ceres & District Community Council
This is a free event but the Community Council will be making a collection and any donations will be most welcome
Crossford, KGV Park Playing Field
Bonfire & Fireworks
7pm to 9pm
The bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm
Organised by Crossford Children’s Gala
This is a free event but donations for next year’s event are welcomed
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3
Elie, Ship Inn
Bonfire & Fireworks
5pm to 10pm
Organised by The Ship Inn Elie
There will be a BBQ and drinks in the beer garden before the bonfire is lit at 5.30pm, and the fireworks will start at 7pm
This is a free event
Dunfemline, Pittencrieff Park
Fireworks
6pm to 8pm
Organised by 21CC Group
Entertainment from Kingdom FM starts from 6pm, and the fireworks will start at 7pm.
This is an extremely busy event, and those attending are encouraged to walk or use public transport as much as possible.
The Kingsgate car park will be opening late until 8.30pm that night with an all-day charge of £3.80.
This is a free event
Limekilns, Scout Hall
Brucehaven Road
Fireworks
7pm to 8.30pm
Organised by 81st Fife Sea Scout Group Limekilns
The gates will open at 7pm and the fireworks start at 7.30pm.
It costs £3 per person or £10 for a family.
Gauldry, North of Main Rd
Bonfire & Fireworks
7pm to 9pm
Organised by Morison Duncan Hall Committee, Gauldry
Cost is £3 for adults, £2 for children and under 5s are free.
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4
Buckhaven Shore
Bonfire & Fireworks
6:30pm to 8pm
Organised by Buckhaven & Denbeath Community Council
Limited parking so please walk or take public transport
This is a free event but collections will take place on the night
Cupar Golf Club
Fireworks
4.45pm to 9pm
Organised by Cupar Golf Club
Gates to the event will open at 4.45pm and the fireworks will start at 6pm.
Cost is £2 per person
MONDAY NOVEMBER 5
Burntisland Links
Bonfire & Fireworks
6pm to 8.30pm
Organised by Burntisland Events Group
There will be entertainment from 6pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks taking place at 7.15pm
This is a free event but relies on public donations - please donate to the collection buckets on the night if you can
Car parking in the town is limited, so members of the public are advised to use public transport.
Newton of Falkland Myre
Bonfire & Fireworks
7pm to 8pm
Organised by Newton of Falkland Hall Committee
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks take place at 7pm
This event relies on donations - please give on the night if you can
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9
Cardenden, Wallsgreen Park
Bonfire & Firework
7pm to 9pm
Organised by Cardenden Bonfire and Firework Comittee
Admission by donation