Bo’ness included in Outlander Tour of Scotland travel guide

Visit Scotland has launched a 12-day Outlander Tour of Scotland itinerary featuring visits to key locations where the hit STARZ TV show was filmed such as Bo’ness.

The release of the travel guide coincides with the long awaited premiere of series 4, bringing an end to the dreaded “droughtlander” experienced by diehard fans across the world each time a series ends.

As well as locations where Outlander’s main actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe shot their scenes, the 814-mile tour also includes other locations featured in the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon, on which the TV show is based.

Historic attractions across Edinburgh, Stirling, Fife, Inverness, Fort William, Glasgow and Dumfries and Galloway are included.

The Forth Valley features as the itinerary’s Day 2 stop with a visit to the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway which was used as a filming location in Season 1. It was on this railway platform where Balfe’s character Claire stood as she kissed goodbye to her husband Frank before they parted ways to take up their wartime duties.

The guide also suggests a visit to Linlithgow and the Museum of Scottish Railways, Scotland’s largest railway museum, situated next to Bo’ness Station.