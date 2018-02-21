Blue Lights’ Scottish tour is green for go

Falkirk’ funky rockers The Blue Lights will be hitting the highways and byways next month on a Scottish tour that ends in their home town.

The band, Kirstin Hamilton (vocals), Michael James Young (guitar), Kerr Chalmers (guitar), Liam Byrne (bass) and Michael McGee (drums), will travel the length and breadth of the country, playing seven gigs in seven days.

The Blue Lights express will stop off in Bathgate, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr, Aberdeen and Paisley before pulling up in Melville Street outside Falkirk’s Behind the Wall on Friday, March 9 for their big finale when they fire into original material like Show Me Love, Staying High and Watch Out.

Guitarist Michael, who organised the tour, said: “We wanted to finish the tour on a high and what better way to do it than a home show on a Friday night. We’ve invited an eclectic mix of Falkirk talent to join us for the show, so it’s sure to be a memorable night.”

The Blue Lights dark edged sound will be supported by Fly Jackson, Sam Main and Circling at BTW.

Visit www.afterglowmusic.uk for tickets or you can pay £5 on the door to see the Lights and their pals do what they do best.

Log onto www.facebook.com/TheBlueLightsBand for more information on the tour.