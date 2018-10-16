Bill’s big date with Gregory

Renowned Scottish film director Bill Forsyth may not have wanted to see his movie Gregory’s Girl but he was in the minority at Bo’ness Hippodrome last week.

The historic Hope Street cinema was packed with fans of the classic 1981 comedy, which saw John Gordon Sinclair, Clare Grogan and Dee Hepburn bring the awkward love life of gangly goalkeeper Gregory to life.

The film’s director, who said he had seen the film too much already, arrived at the end of the special screening and received a round of applause as Edinburgh International Film Festival deputy artistic director Diane Henderson picked his brains in a lively question and answer session.

Questions, asked by audience members young and old, including former Falkirk councillor Steven Jackson and former Falkirk Herald reporter Jackie Mitchell, included everything from why was there a penguin walking around the school to how Bill decided to cast John Gordon Sinclair as his main character.

The Hippodrome’s home-grown celebration of Scotland’s best-loved comedy films is part Comedy Genius, a nationwide season supported by the British Film Institute UK Film Audience Network and funds from the National Lottery.

The Hippodrome is really spoiling cinema goers, with Bill’s films Local Hero being screened on Saturday, November 3 and Thursday, November 8 and Comfort and Joy on Friday, November 30.

Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org for more.