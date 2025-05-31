Britain’s Got Talent’s winner will get some incredible prizes 👀

Britain’s Got Talent comes with a pair of incredible prizes.

A spot at the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

But what else does the winner get?

ITV will bring the curtain down on another season of Britain’s Got Talent tonight. The winner of series 18 will be crowned in a matter of hours after months of fierce competition.

Just a handful of acts remain after the five live semi-finals - see who is in with a chance of winning. The broadcaster has confirmed the start time and reaffirmed the rules for voting.

But what will the winner get at the end of the night? Here’s all you need to know:

What does the BGT winner get in 2025?

The show has always featured the grand prize of a spot at that year’s Royal Variety Performance for the winner ever since it began in 2007. This will remain the case for series 18 and the victor will secure a slot in the coveted show at the end of 2025.

However that is not the only prize and there will be a cash reward as well. The BGT champion will also take home a cash pot of £250,000 - which is very tidy.

When is the Royal Variety Performance?

The annual variety show takes place towards the end of the year and has done since the 20th century. It has been televised every year since 1960 and Britain’s Got Talent winners have been part of it from 2007 onwards.

The only exception has been 2021, when BGT did not have a season due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Viewers can expect the Royal Variety Performance to be televised in December - although it is usually filmed a bit earlier in November. It is usually saved for the festive TV season.

