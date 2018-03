Falkirk Fury and Falkirk Community Trust will host an Easter holiday basketball camp.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced players, classes are running from April 3 to April 5.

Classes for six to eight year olds will run at 11am, nine to 12 year old classes at 1pm, and 13 to 15 year old also at 1pm each day.

Cost for a weekly session is £25.

