Bankier Primary celebrates World Book Day

On March 1, World Book Day sees authors, illustrators and readers alike celebrate literature and dress up as their favourite characters.

Despite the snow and schools being shut, Bankier Primary School, Falkirk, are not allowing the weather to stop their fun.

Teacher, Mrs Webster.

Teacher, Mrs Webster, said: “I have been working very hard to promote reading at Bankier Primary School through the First Ministers Reading Challenge.

“I launch a new reading challenge for pupils every week and for World Book Day, we sent out a ‘reach for the stars’ (the school motto) homework reading challenge.

Pupils and their parents then sent Mrs Webster pictures of them reading their favourite book in the snow on Twitter.

Mrs Webster said: “Due to the weather cancelling a lot of our activities, I decided this week’s challenge would be to read in the snow.”

Although the snow has hindered events they had planned, Bankier Primary have been celebrating World Book Day for over a week.

Mrs Webster said: “We decided to use the opportunity of World Book Day to promote reading for enjoyment.”

“We have been working closely with David Goutcher (Spy Quest author) who has supported many of our whole school reading events.”

On Friday primary school marked the worldwide event with a World Book Day launch assembly.

Author, David Goutcher, came to support the school along with some members of the pupils’ families.

Mrs Webster said: “It was a great event with songs, dances, a quiz and even charades!”

The event, now in its 21st year and marked in over 100 countires, celebrates authors, illustrators and inspires children of all ages to read.

Mrs Webster said: I have also encouraged pupils to celebrate World Book Day at home and tweet me photos of their character costumers.

“I decided to have a whole school dress up theme of 101 Dalmatians as I felt this was inclusive and easy for parents. I suggested a white t-shirt with black marker spots and black trousers or leggings. Staff were already planning their Dalmatian look.”