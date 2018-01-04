Bank Street mural brightens up old eyesore

A local artist has used his talents to brighten up a former eyesore and celebrate Falkirk's heritage, past present and future - as you can see for yourself in this video.

Scott Gilbert has teamed up with Falkirk Delivers with the aim to freshen up the town centre under the management organisation's new Brighter Spaces Project.

Scott Gilbert's bright and breezy heritage mural in Bank Street, Falkirk

A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: "We have been working with Scott, on a number of ideas for the Year of Young People in 2018. This particular piece of work outlines heritage, past, present and future, and we would like to see this theme rolled out across the town.

"Scott was kind enough to give up his time to complete the work."