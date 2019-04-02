Bands turn out to pump up the volume for Independent Record Store Day

Bands will be playing live at the Forth Valley’s last surviving vinyl outpost to mark the annual Independent Record Store Day celebrations next week.

Europa Music, in Friars Street, Stirling has once again organised a full day of musical entertainment for Saturday, April 13, with ten acts playing on two stages to keep things rocking along nicely.

This is the 11th time the long established store, which contains the largest collection of vinyl for sale in Scotland, has participated in Independent Record Store Day, which is an annual worldwide event where hundreds of artists give special performances designed to encourage people to keep dropping into their local music shop – if they are still lucky enough to have one – and purchase some physical copies of recordings of albums and singles in this digital age of icloud and downloads.

This year’s stellar line-up includes Stirling blues band Five Grain Whisky, glam goth group Gothzilla, 60s new wave act The Cobalts, Edinburgh’s all female rockers the Erin Bennet Band, ceilidh favourites Box o’ Bananas, experimental electro shockers Polis, alternative indie collective Capsaicain, indie popsters Amy Lou, acoustic rock ‘n’ rollers Seeing Red and dance DJs Soul Steak.

There will also be a number of special vinyl and CD releases on the day and exclusive promotional products on sale

Things go live and get loud from 9am.

Visit www.facebook.com/europamusic for more information.