Baby will feel at home when Spice World comes to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall

The Spice Girls may be filling stadiums this summer – but if you don’t fancy shelling out £90 for a ticket for the real deal, you can see the next best thing much closer to home.

Spice World, a Spice Girls tribute show, is coming to the Dobbie Hall in Larbert in June as part of a mini Scottish tour. And Baby Spice may well be a familiar face to many as she is no stranger to Falkirk stages.

Spice World, a tribute to the Spice Girls, is coming to the Dobbie Hall

Amy Hart portrays Emma Bunton in Spice World – and she’s promising to pull out all the stops for her home town gig.

Amy (26), lives in Falkirk town centre and has performing in her blood, with her parents running a dance and drama school in her home town of Dundee.

Amy, a dance teacher and choreographer, said: “I started dancing as soon as I could walk and started classes when I was two.

“I’ve always wanted to be a performer and loved being on stage.”

Amy Hart as Baby Spice in Spice World

Amy studied musical theatre after leaving school and has been performing and teaching dance since she graduated.

She is currently choreographing for Linlithgow Amateur Musical Productions (LAMP) and has worked with Falkirk Bohemians alongside her fiancé Calum Campbell.

When she saw an advert looking for singers and dancers to join a Spice Girls tribute she applied straight away.

Amy said: “I have older brothers and cousins, so although I was slightly too young for Spice Mania, I was introduced to the band though them.

“I loved singing along and making up dance routines and begged my mum to let me dress like my favourite, Baby Spice.

“When I saw the advert looking for Spice Girls, I absolutely jumped at the chance.

“I couldn’t believe when they told me I’d get to be Baby Spice – if only my six year old self knew!”

“It’s my dream job and I love getting the costume on and performing songs that absolutely everyone knows and loves.

“The gigs are so much fun and everyone is dancing from the moment we start - the Spice Girls are just such good fun, it’s hard to sit still when a song like ‘Stop’ comes on.”

Plenty of Amy’s friends from the musical theatre scene in Falkirk will pack out the show on Saturday, June 15 at the Dobbie Hall with promoter Harbro Events.

“It’s going to be the first time some of my family and friends see me perform, so I’m really excited.

“It’s going to be a great night with plenty of dancing and giggles – I’ll pull out all the stops for my home town show!”

Tickets for Spice World – a Spice Girls Tribute on Saturday June 15 are on sale now

here priced £10 for early bird tickets and £12 standard.

The show will have a licenced bar, starts at 8pm and is strictly over 18s only.