Hats off to Mari and her big day at the races

A Falkirk hat shop owner says she has her own stylish headwear to thank for coming out on top of other well dressed ladies at Musselburgh Races last weekend.

Mari Reid went to Ladies Day with family and friends on Saturday to celebrate her mum Jane’s upcoming 60th birthday and came back with £3000, the use of a Western Toyota GT86 for a week and the title of Mussleburgh Racecourse’s Queen of Style 2018.

Mari (24) said: “I’ve been to the races before, so I knew there was a competition for best dressed lady where you could win a car or several thousand pounds. I didn’t know what the prize was this year, but I really entered it to get a bit of publicity for my business.”

Mari, who owns Silver Linings Millinery, in Cockburn Street, made the hat she was wearing and also supplied the headwear for her mum and friends to show off on the day.

She said: “I organised the day out for my mum’s 60th. I made all the hats for everyone and also made one for myself – I think that’s what won me the competition in the end because there were a couple of people who actually had on the same dress I was wearing.

“I got on the catwalk with 50 other people then made it into the final 12.”

Mari said she may go back next year to defend her title.

Mum Jane said: “It was an amazing day, we were just so happy for her.”

While Mari was turning heads on the catwalk, her boyfriend Greg Crooks was backing winners on the racecourse and coining in the cash.

“I think everyone had a successful day,” said Mari.