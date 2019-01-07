Falkirk’s young photographers could snap up a prize for their landscape pictures

A new competition organised by the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration (SCRA) aims to get Falkirk youngsters focused on photography.

The Scottishscapes competition, launched today, invites entrants to take pictures of Scottish landscapes and nature, with the four best images selected being put on display on the walls of SCRA’s soon-to-be refurbished Children’s Hearings Centre in Falkirk.

SCRA is a national body which helps vulnerable children and young people through children’s hearings and the refurbishment aims to provide a warm, welcoming child and young person friendly premises, for those attendin the hearings.

A SCRA spokesperson said: “The theme of the photography competition has been chosen to complement the refurbishment’s decorative Scottishscapes theme. Competition photos should fall into either one or both of the following categories – views of Scottish landscapes and/or nature, including the silhouette or abstract image of a child/young person within the image and/or creative photographs of Scottish landscapes or nature.”

As well as having their work put on display, the four winners will each receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

E-mail competitions@scra.gsi.gov.uk with information about yourself and yout entries attached.

The closing date is Monday, March 4.