East 17 ask Falkirk dancers for Scotfest stage backing in Edinburgh

Dancers from Falkirk backed S Club 7, East 17 and Dionne Hickey at the weekend’s Scotfest music event.

Amy Hart, Zoe Denholm, Hayley Fleming, Charley Howland and choreographer Amber Howland from A.C.H Dance Entertainment were spotted dancing for local singer Hickey and S Club 7 trio Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett and Jo O’Meara – and were then asked to perform with 90s boy band East 17.

Amber explained: “After seeing how professional the dancers were I was asked if they could perform during their last song “It’s Alright” which I said yes to right away!

“With only 20 minutes to make a routine, this was not a problem with having such a creative and diverse team of dancers who then went on stage to perform with East 17 which was a great surprise to end there ScotFest 2018 experience.”

Earlier at the festival, in Dunfermline, the troupe had danced to Dionne Hickey’s songs and some classic Clubland anthems before backing the chart-toppers and children’s TV stars for hits including S Club Party and Reach.