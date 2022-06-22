The bog top will be open to audiences at various times and will feature multi-talented Brazilian showman, a crazy comic, acrobat and aerialist Paulo Dos Santos.

Paulo, who stands at just over a metre tall, has been with Zippos Circus for several years and is beloved by audiences all over the UK.

The colourful line-up also includes the legendary motorbike Globe of Death from the Brazilian Lucius Team, fast juggling and whip cracking from Czech Republic star Toni, a Mongolian contortionist, rocket-propelled aerial skills with the Garcia Duo from Ireland, teeterboard thrills from Cuba, comedy from the UK starring Whimmie, the bouncing trampoline capers of Polie from Havana, sensational tumblers from Kenya and daredevils Brian and Matias from Argentina taking on the death-defying Wheel of Steel.

Zippo's Circus returns to Falkirk Stadium