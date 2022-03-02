Youngsters gear up for post lockdown fun as carnival comes to Falkirk

The carnival will be pitching up in the grounds of Falkirk Stadium car park from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 27 offering up early evening escapism for everyone.

A wrist band event that offers unlimited rides to all, there is a mix of traditional and extreme rides.

Falkirk Stadium car park will soon be buzzing with all the excitement of the Mega Value Carnival

