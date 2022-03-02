Youngsters gear up for post lockdown fun as carnival comes to Falkirk
The youth of Falkirk have had a hard time of it in the last year or so and now they can finally let their hair down again an enjoy all the fun of the Mega Value Carnival later this month.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:41 am
The carnival will be pitching up in the grounds of Falkirk Stadium car park from Friday, March 18 to Sunday, March 27 offering up early evening escapism for everyone.
A wrist band event that offers unlimited rides to all, there is a mix of traditional and extreme rides.