The Mercury Prize winners, who have also won the Scottish Album of the Year Award three times, will be curating the line-up for an all-day festival at Stirling’s City Park on June 29.

It will have involve lots of special guests still to be announced.

The concert in the shadow of Stirling Castle will be the biggest headline gig ever staged in Scotland by the trio, whose mix of soul, hip-hop, rap and post-punk has seen them become one of Scotland’s most acclaimed live acts.Fans can get their hands on tickets for the show, held at Stirling City Park from 9am on Wednesday, March 27 via www.gigsinscotland.com. Fans signed up to the Gigs in Scotland database will get access to a presale from 9am on tomorrow (Tuesday).

Young Fathers will play Stirling later this year. Pic: Contributed

The band have joined forces with promoters DF Concerts to stage the City Park event, which is expected to have a capacity of around 15,000.

DF have already confirmed a series of open-air concerts at the same venue after deciding to take their Summer Sessions concerts series to Stirling for the first time to coincide with the city’s 900th anniversary.

Shows by Tom Jones, Shania Twait, James Arthur and Busted have already been confirmed for City Park between June 27 and July 2.