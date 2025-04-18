Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What final twists and turns will occur before WrestleMania 41 on the final WWE Smackdown before the big show?

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Road to WrestleMania 41 was one more stop - this evening’s WWE Smackdown

On the eve before the Showcase of the Immortals, John Cena is set to appear, while the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Tag Team Championship also takes place.

Here’s what the WWE have announced as of writing is set to take place this evening, and how you can watch in the United Kingdom.

So, we've almost arrived – just one more WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania 41, taking place on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the global wrestling community begins to gather in the city, attending the various events of WrestleMania week (both WWE and independent), it's worth acknowledging that the road to WrestleMania 41 hasn't been entirely smooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still uncertainties surrounding Randy Orton's involvement at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, following Kevin Owens' unfortunate need for neck surgery. Additionally, recent PR surrounding Roman Reigns' Vanity Fair interview (conducted in January) has been a source of discussion among fans.

But while the journey might have been, shall we say, unconventional, both nights are packed with matches. And with John Cena scheduled to appear this evening as part of his farewell appearances, there's bound to be at least one final twist before the week is out, right?

Here's what the WWE is currently advertising for tonight's show and how you can watch all the action live in the United Kingdom

WWE Smackdown preview for April 18 2025

John Cena is set to appear on the final WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania 41. | WWE/Getty Images

John Cena's SmackDown Return Ahead of WrestleMania 41

One night before the grand stage of WrestleMania 41, the anticipation will reach fever pitch as the legendary John Cena makes his return to SmackDown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his highly anticipated battle against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes looming at The Showcase of the Immortals, Cena's presence is sure to electrify the arena. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will also be present, setting the stage for a potentially explosive final confrontation before their monumental clash.

What words will be exchanged? What tensions will escalate as these two titans prepare for their WrestleMania showdown?

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Adding to the WrestleMania excitement on this special edition of SmackDown is the return of the prestigious Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This over-the-top-rope free-for-all has a rich history of elevating Superstars, with names like Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman etching their names in its winner's list.

The question on everyone's mind is: who will be the next to hoist the coveted trophy and earn a significant victory on the road to WrestleMania?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) v Motor City Machine Guns

Get ready for a high-stakes tag team collision as The Street Profits put their WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against the formidable Motor City Machine Guns next Friday.

These two exceptional teams had a prior encounter, resulting in a no-contest back in November when Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley held the titles, leaving unfinished business between them. This promises to be a must-see classic, showcasing incredible tag team wrestling.

When does WWE Smackdown start in the United Kingdom this evening?

UK fans will need to stay up late to kick off WrestleMania 41 weekend, with the final WWE Smackdown before the Showcase of the Immortals taking place from 1am BST on April 19 2025 on Netflix .

The show will be available on catch-up for those who can’t stay up all weekend shortly after its initial broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.