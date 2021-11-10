Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Two of the biggest stars of US and​​ Australian ​editions of the global franchise ​are set to take ​the Capital​ by storm​ in ​The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, L​ive​!​ at the Queens Hall, on Monday, November 15.

You better watch out, you better not cry, because Christmas is coming early as ​​drag icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon bring their festive show,​ described as a post-apocalypse-mas extravaganza, to ​town.

The cast of Death Drop

​BenDeLaCreme​, who​ appeared in the sixth series of RuPaul's Drag Race​ and later ​returned ​in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars,​ says, “After a year in captivity Jinkx and I are bustin’ at the seams and rarin’ to go​.​ Waiting for Santa is ​nothing​ compared to the excitement I feel to be back in theatres, sharing the holidays with the chosen family we’ve collected around the globe​.​”

Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race​ season five​, Monsoon ​adds, "I’m thrilled to be back on tour with my sister DeLa, celebrating the holidays the way I was meant to: boozed up, bawdy, and on display.”

​So what can we expect on Monday?

The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE!

BenDeLaCreme promises, "We do original music, we do parody music and a lot of spoken comedy but it’s important to us that the heart is there and that comes from the story. ​We want to tell a story but we also want to give people everything that variety gives.

"​We bring costumes and glamour and music and comedy and moving moments and, let’s face it, filth, a joke a second, a lot of show and spectacle.”

So, is it appropriate for children​,​ like panto, where all the smutty jokes go over their heads​, ​or is it strictly adults only?

​BenDeLaCreme laughs, ​“It really depends on how you want to raise your kids​.​”

​From Wednesday, November 17, it will be the turn of ​US ​Ru-Paul​ ​Drag ​Race ​legends Willam and Ra’Jah O’Hara, alongside UK star Vinegar Strokes and Down Under star Karen from Finance, ​to keep the laughs coming as the hit West End ​comedy​,​ Death Drop, tours​ to the King’s Theatre.

A group of strangers is invited to a remote island for a dinner to celebrate​ ​Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tenth wedding anniversary. No one​ ​knows the host or why they have been summoned. But before they can​ ​figure it out, they start dying. Mysteriously. One by one.

"Holly Stars’ Death​ ​Drop might sound like your classic murder mystery. It’s not. It’s a full-scale​ ​murder mystery starring some of the most celebrated drag performers​ ​flown in from all four corners of the world.

Vinegar​ Strokes​, the creation of Daniel Jacob,​ says, "​If you saw the show the first time, you’d come and get a different​ ​experience, different energies and different interpretations. My character, Lady Von Fistenberg, the lady of the manor on Tuck Island, is a very rich, wealthy, gorgeous woman. I’m​ ​absolutely playing myself… ​i​n case you were wondering. Type-casting​ ​galore​."​

Get The Return of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, L​ive​! here

Get Death Drop tickets here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.